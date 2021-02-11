Northeast Hawks women rout Iowa Central CC on the road

A double-double from Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) and a high-scoring third quarter pushed the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team to victory on Wednesday night.
The Hawks (5-2, 4-2 ICCAC) shot 47 percent from the field en route to a 73-53 victory over Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
After coming out of halftime with a seven-point lead, the Hawks outscored the Tritons 23-8 in the third quarter. The Hawks held steady in the final quarter to keep the home team from gaining any momentum.
Hassett finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) added 19 points and eight boards, while Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) had nine points and five rebounds.
The Hawks battle Southeastern Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.