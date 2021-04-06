Northeast Hawks volleyball's Hirsch, Bonifas, & Christensen honored by ICCAC

Carly Hirsch of the Northeast Hawks volleyball team was named Second Team Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Jamie Bonifas and Elizabeth Christensen was each named to the Honorable Mention. Along with being named to the All-Conference team, Hirsch earned First Team All-Region XI-B and Region XI-B All-Tournament Team honors. Bonifas earned Second Team All-Region XI-B accolades. In her career at Northeast, Hirsch tallied 402 kills, 228 digs and 135 total blocks. As a sophomore, she recorded 216 kills and 49 blocks. Hirsch also hit .303 in her second year with the Hawks. Bonifas recorded 1,340 assists, 487 digs and 58 total blocks. Christensen had 138 kills and 492 digs. Northeast finished this season with a 7-16 spring record.