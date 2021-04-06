Northeast Hawks volleyball's Hirsch, Bonifas, & Christensen honored by ICCAC

Carly Hirsch of the Northeast Hawks volleyball team was named Second Team Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. 

Jamie Bonifas and Elizabeth Christensen was each named to the Honorable Mention.  Along with being named to the All-Conference team, Hirsch earned First Team All-Region XI-B and Region XI-B All-Tournament Team honors.  Bonifas earned Second Team All-Region XI-B accolades.  In her career at Northeast, Hirsch tallied 402 kills, 228 digs and 135 total blocks.  As a sophomore, she recorded 216 kills and 49 blocks.  Hirsch also hit .303 in her second year with the Hawks.  Bonifas recorded 1,340 assists, 487 digs and 58 total blocks.  Christensen had 138 kills and 492 digs.  Northeast finished this season with a 7-16 spring record. 

Tags

In other news

Wayne State track & field athlete honored

Wayne State track & field athlete honored

For the second straight week, Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil has been selected the NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week following her performance Saturday at the UNK Central Nebraska Challenge. 