Northeast Hawks volleyball upsets 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood CC on road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball squad upset 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in four sets last night. 

Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, and 25-16.  Brianna Bauer had 18 kills.  Elley Beaver recorded four blocks and two aces.  Josie Sanger led five players in double figures with 30 digs.  Jamie Bonifas dished out 48 assists.  Northeast improves to 11-8 while Kirkwood falls to 13-7.

Northeast 22-26-25-25

Kirkwood 25-24-15-16

Leaders..

Kills: Brianna Bauer-18, Caitlin Orton-10

Blocks: Elley Beaver-4, Carly Hirsch-4

Ace serves: Elley Beaver-2, Josie Sanger-2

Digs: Josie Sanger-30, MaKayla Davidson-18, Elley Beaver-17, Jamie Bonifas-14, Caitlin Kumm-12

Assists: Jamie Bonifas-48, Josie Sanger-3

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 26, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers had a very productive day as they clinched a playoff berth and moved one game closer to first place in the National League Central.  The Brewers won for the 17th time in 19 games as Ryan Braun's grand slam ignited a six-run first in a 9-2 rout of the Reds.  Eric Thames …

Wayne State volleyball tops Augustana in four sets

Wayne State volleyball tops Augustana in four sets

#17 Wayne State used a balanced attack with three players over 10 kills as the Wildcats topped Augustana 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 in the 14th annual Pack the House/Black Out Night sponsored by the WSC SPORTS Club at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Tuesday evening. 