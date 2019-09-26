Northeast Hawks volleyball upsets 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood CC on road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball squad upset 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in four sets last night.
Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, and 25-16. Brianna Bauer had 18 kills. Elley Beaver recorded four blocks and two aces. Josie Sanger led five players in double figures with 30 digs. Jamie Bonifas dished out 48 assists. Northeast improves to 11-8 while Kirkwood falls to 13-7.
Northeast 22-26-25-25
Kirkwood 25-24-15-16
Leaders..
Kills: Brianna Bauer-18, Caitlin Orton-10
Blocks: Elley Beaver-4, Carly Hirsch-4
Ace serves: Elley Beaver-2, Josie Sanger-2
Digs: Josie Sanger-30, MaKayla Davidson-18, Elley Beaver-17, Jamie Bonifas-14, Caitlin Kumm-12
Assists: Jamie Bonifas-48, Josie Sanger-3