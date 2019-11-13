Northeast Hawks volleyball to play Grand Rapids CC of Michigan at NJCAA Division II National Tournament

The 16th ranked 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball team is heading back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for the fourth consecutive year and will be the seven-seed in the tournament. 

The Hawks will take on ten-seed 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan at 10:00 on Thursday, November 21st in the opening round in Charleston, West Virginia.  The Raiders have won eleven matches in a row while the Hawks have claimed three consecutive.  The winner will play either top seed 39-2 Coffeyville Community College of Kansas or 15th seeded 21-5 Montgomery Community College of Maryland later that day at 4:30.

