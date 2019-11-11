Northeast Hawks volleyball to learn foe for NJCAA Division II National Tournament this week

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball squad team is playing the waiting game after qualifying for the Division II National Tournament for the fourth year in a row.
Northeast defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa eight days ago and will find out later in week who they will play in Charleston, West Virginia on November 21st. Last week, Josie Sanger was named the ICCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week. Sanger and Elley Beaver earned First Team All-Region honors and Beaver also garnered Second Team All-Conference honors. Sanger was also named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team and MVP of the Region XI-B Tournament. Brianna Bauer was named Second Team All-Region and Honorable Mention All-Conference. Sophomore Hannah Heppner earned Second Team All-Region and Second All-Conference honors. MaKayla Davidson was named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference.