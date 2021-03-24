Northeast Hawks volleyball to host Iowa Lakes on Friday in opening round of ICCAC Region XI-B Tournament

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 6-15 on the season after an 0-2 week.
They dropped 3-0 matches at Iowa Western Community College last Thursday and at home to Hawkeye Community College of Iowa last Saturday. This season, Northeast has beaten Iowa schools Iowa Lakes twice, Southwestern twice, Ellsworth, and Southeastern while falling to North Iowa Area twice, Hawkeye twice, Iowa Central twice, Indian Hills, Ellsworth, Des Moines Area twice, Kirkwood twice, Central of Nebraska, Southeastern, and Iowa Western. Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 2-19 Iowa Lakes in the opening round of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Region XI-B Tournament at 7:00. The Hawks beat the Lakers 3-0 in Norfolk on January 26th and February 18th.