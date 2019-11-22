Northeast Hawks volleyball team's season comes to end at NJCAA National Tournament after 1-2 performance

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball team’s season has come to an end.
They were beaten by Gulf Coast State of Florida in five sets in a consolation match of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia on Friday. Scores of the match had Gulf Coast State winning 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12. The Hawks’ Brianna Bauer led three players in double figures in kills with 17, MaKayla Davidson had 44 assists, and Josie Sanger led four players in double figures in digs with 17. Northeast final record is 22-18. Earlier in the day they swept Montgomery Community College of Maryland 3-0 in their first consolation match. Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-22, 25-23, 25-19. Bauer banged out 16 kills, Davidson had 35 assists, and Sanger led three players in double figures in digs with 19.