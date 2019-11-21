Northeast Hawks volleyball takes on Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in opening round of NJCAA Division II National Tournament this morning

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball squad takes on 13th ranked 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia this morning at 10:00.
It is the fourth year in a row that the seventh-seeded Hawks have reached the event. Northeast last played on November 3rd when they defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa. They’ve won three matches in a row while the tenth-seeded Raiders of Grand Rapids have claimed eleven in a row.