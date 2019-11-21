Northeast Hawks volleyball takes on Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in opening round of NJCAA Division II National Tournament this morning

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball squad takes on 13th ranked 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia this morning at 10:00. 

It is the fourth year in a row that the seventh-seeded Hawks have reached the event.  Northeast last played on November 3rd when they defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa.  They’ve won three matches in a row while the tenth-seeded Raiders of Grand Rapids have claimed eleven in a row.

Wayne State football players receive honors

            Four players from the Wayne State College football team were named to the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime.  George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game …

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State outscored Concordia University 51-34 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures as the Wildcat men’s basketball team recorded a 92-70 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

UNO men's basketball falls at Dayton

Obi Toppin had 21 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Nebraska-Omaha 93-68 last night in Ohio. 