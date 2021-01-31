Northeast Hawks volleyball swept on the road by Hawkeye CC

The No. 17 Northeast Community College volleyball team was unable to fend off No. 18 Hawkeye Community College on Saturday, falling 25-17, 26-24 and 25-23 in ICCAC play in Waterloo, Iowa.
The RedTails managed to take an early lead in the first set, holding off any comeback by the Hawks (1-2, 1-2 ICCAC). Northeast was able to fight its way in set two, but came up just short to even the match. Hawkeye controlled much of the third set, setting up crucial blocks against the Hawks’ attack.
Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) tallied 13 kills. Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) added 10 kills and 10 digs. Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) had 10 digs and eight kills, while Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) recorded 31 assists and 11 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) chipped in 16 digs.
“I think we competed at times, but could not finish,” head coach Amanda Schultze said. “We struggled in serve receive, which pushed us out of system. Hawkeye has a couple of nice outside hitters that we struggled to stop.”
The Hawks welcome Iowa Central Community College for an ICCAC match at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.