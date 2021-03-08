Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Kirkwood CC

Too many hitting errors proved costly for the Northeast Community College volleyball team on Sunday. The Hawks (3-13, 2-12 ICCAC) fell to No. 6 Kirkwood Community College, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

 

Despite tallying 10 kills in the first set, the Hawks recorded 11 hitting errors and were unable to overcome the offensive miscues. In set two, Northeast again put up 10 kills, but were plagued by eight hitting errors. Finally, in the third set, the Hawks had eight kills and five errors on 34 total attacks.  

 

Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) had nine kills. Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) added eight kills, while Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) chipped in 21 assists and 13 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) notched 20 digs at the libero position. 

 

The Hawks welcome Ellsworth Community College for an ICCAC match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

