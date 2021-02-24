Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Despite a strong-hitting performance by Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) and Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.), the Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t stop No. 8 Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday night, falling in three sets, 21-25, 23-25 and 18-25 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The Hawks (3-10, 2-9 ICCAC) came close in both the first and second sets, but were held to under 20 points in the third set after tallying seven hitting errors on 34 attempts.
Hirsch had 11 kills on 25 attempts for a .400 hitting percentage. Weber chipped in 10 kills and 12 digs, while Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) had 24 assists and 10 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) added 21 digs.
The Hawks host North Iowa Area Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.