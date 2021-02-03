Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at home by Iowa Central CC

The No. 5 Iowa Central Community College volleyball team was too tough for the Northeast Community College volleyball team to overcome on Tuesday night.
The Hawks (1-3, 1-3 ICCAC) fell in three sets, 25-11, 25-21 and 25-15 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Northeast could not shake the slow start, but managed to fight back in the second set. The Tritons showed their powerful hitting abilities in the final set to hold the Hawks to under 20 points.
Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) led the Hawks with seven kills. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) had 19 assists, while Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) added 11 digs.
“Tonight, we got off to a slow start and definitely struggled through the first set,” head coach Amanda Schultze said. “We finally got going in the second set and played a lot better. We saw some good things at the net and defensively in the back row.”
The Hawks welcome Indian Hills Community College for a 3 p.m. ICCAC match on Thursday in Norfolk.