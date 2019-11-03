Northeast Hawks volleyball sweeps Hawkeye; advances to Region XI-B Final

Hawks return to Region XI championship match after topping Hawkeye

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Northeast Community College volleyball team is heading back to the Region XI championship for the fourth consecutive season.

The Hawks (20-16, 7-2 ICCAC) took care of Hawkeye Community College on Saturday, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-15 at the Region XI Tournament in Mason City, Iowa.

Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.) led Northeast with 12 kills and 20 digs. Caitlin Orton (Mills, Neb.) added seven kills, while MaKayla Davidson (Alliance, Neb.) had 27 assists and Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) tallied 18 digs.

The Hawks battle North Iowa Area Community College at 1 p.m. tomorrow in Mason City.

