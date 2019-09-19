Northeast Hawks volleyball sweeps Ellsworth of Iowa

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team swept Ellsworth Community College of Iowa last night at home in three sets.
Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-7, 25-13, 25-11. Elley Beaver & Brianna Bauer had six kills each. Jamie Bonifas dished out 25 assists, had ten digs, and had five aces. Josie Sanger dug up 13 balls in the win. Northeast improves to 8-6 on the season. In other Hawks volleyball news, after going 2-1 last week, including matches with two top-20 ranked teams, freshman Josie Sanger of Crofton was named the ICCAC DII Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week yesterday.
Northeast 25-25-25
Ellsworth 7-13–11
Leaders:
Kills: elley Beaver-6, Brianna Bauer-6
Blocks: elley Beaver-2, Hannah Heppner-2
Ace serves: Jamie Bonifas-5, Caitlin Kumm-2, Julia Eskens-2
Digs: Josie Sanger-13, Jamie Bonifas-10
Assists: Jamie Bonifas-25, Josie Sanger-5