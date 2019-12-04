Northeast Hawks volleyball's Sanger named NJCAA DII Second-Team All American

Freshman Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) had a season to remember as a member of the Northeast Hawks volleyball team.
Today it was announced by the NJCAA that she was named an NJCAA DII Volleyball Second Team All-American. Sanger broke the all-time digs record at Northeast for most in a season with 829. She finished fourth at the NJCAA DII level for most digs and ninth in digs per set with 5.87. Sanger’s best performance came on Nov. 3 against North Iowa Area Community College in a five-set victory in the Region XI-B championship with 43 digs. She finished with 20 or more digs 21 times in 37 matches this season, helping the Hawks reaching the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. Northeast finished with an overall record of 22-18 and a 7-2 record in ICCAC play.