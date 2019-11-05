Northeast Hawks volleyball re-enters NJCAA Division II rankings; Sanger honored

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team has re-entered the NJCAA Division II rankings. 

They are 16th after winning two Region XI-B matches last weekend over Hawkeye of Iowa and North Iowa Area Community College.  The 21-16 Hawks are heading back to the Division II National Tournament for the fourth year in a row.  In other Northeast volleyball news, freshman Josie Sanger of Crofton was named the ICCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week.  She tallied 43 digs, 13 assists and three ace-serves in the win over NIACC last Sunday.  Sanger is third in the conference in digs on the season with 774.  The Hawks await their seed for the national tournament, which is set to for Nov. 21-23 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W.V.

