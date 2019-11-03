Northeast Hawks volleyball qualifies for Division II National Tournament for fourth consecutive season

The Northeast Hawks volleyball squad is heading back to the Division II National Tournament for the fourth year in a row.
Northeast defeated North Iowa Area Community College in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa in five sets this afternoon. Score of the match had the Hawks winning 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13. Brianna Bauer led three players in double figures with 24 kills. Josie Sanger led five players in double figures with 43 digs and MaKayla Davidson had 57 assists. The Hawks are now 21-16 on the season and will learn their foe later this week for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia. Northeast had swept Hawkeye of Iowa on Saturday in their semifinal match 25-17, 25-14, 25-15. Brianna Bauer had twelve kills and 20 digs. Davidson dished out 27 assists.
Northeast 23-25-25-20-15
NIACC 25-18-19-25-13
Leaders...
Kills: Brianna Bauer-24, Hannah Heppner-19, Caitlin Orton-19
Blocks: Carly Hirsch-2, Julia Eskens-2, Caitlin Orton-2, Hannah Heppner-2
Ace serves: Josie Sanger-1, Caitlin Kumm-1, Carly Hirsch-1, Brianna Bauer-1
Digs: Josie Sanger-43, Caitlin Kumm-21, Brianna Bauer-21, Elizabeth Christensen-20, MaKayla Davidson-17
Assists: MaKayla Davidson-57, Josie Sanger-13
“The team had a great weekend of volleyball. It’s always hard to beat someone on their home court with a big crowd but our kids kept their composure and played hard until point 15. We definitely made errors throughout the entire match that we could have done without but we kept fighting. We were down 13-9 in the 5th set and came back to win it 15-13. Very proud of how these girls competed this weekend and even more proud of how they finished.”
Northeast 25-25-25
Hawkeye 17-14-15
Leaders..
Kills: Brianna Bauer-12, Caitlin Orton-7, Makayla Davidson-5, Hannah Heppner-5, Carly Hirsch-5, Julia Eskens-5
Blocks: Carly Hirsch-3, Julia Eskens-2
Ace serves: Josie Sanger-3, Caitlin Kumm-3, MaKayla Davidson-2, Carly Hirsch-2, Elizabeth Christensen-2
Digs: Brianna Bauer-20, Josie Sanger-18
Assists: MaKayla Davidson-27, Josie Sanger-3