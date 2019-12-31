Northeast Hawks volleyball players receive more honors

After guiding the Northeast Hawks volleyball team to another trip to the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament for the fourth-straight year, sophomore Elley Beaver (Columbus, Neb.) and freshman Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) were named to the First Team Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska College Volleyball Team.
Beaver finished her career at Northeast recording 466 kills and 729 digs, while averaging 2.18 kills per set in 59 matches. After recently being named Second Team All-American, Sanger concluded a breakout freshman season with 829 digs in 38 matches, while breaking the all-time season digs record. Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.), Hannah Heppner (Stanton, Neb.), Caitlin Kumm (Osmond, Neb.) and MaKayla Davidson (Alliance, Neb.) earned Honorable Mention honors.