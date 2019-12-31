Northeast Hawks volleyball players receive more honors

After guiding the Northeast Hawks volleyball team to another trip to the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament for the fourth-straight year, sophomore Elley Beaver (Columbus, Neb.) and freshman Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) were named to the First Team Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska College Volleyball Team. 

Beaver finished her career at Northeast recording 466 kills and 729 digs, while averaging 2.18 kills per set in 59 matches.  After recently being named Second Team All-American, Sanger concluded a breakout freshman season with 829 digs in 38 matches, while breaking the all-time season digs record.  Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.), Hannah Heppner (Stanton, Neb.), Caitlin Kumm (Osmond, Neb.) and MaKayla Davidson (Alliance, Neb.) earned Honorable Mention honors.

Jason Garrett remains the Dallas Cowboys' coach -- at least for now.  ESPN reports that Garrett met with Jerry Jones after the coach and owner/general manager briefly met with the players around lunchtime yesterday, but by the end of the business day, it was passed on that there would be no …

The Norfolk High boys improved to 3-5 on the season after beating Lincoln High 70-63 in the ninth place game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.  Cameron Eisenhauer had 28 points, Callan Herman netted 19, and Tyson Stelling added 17 points.  The Norfolk High girls lost to Lincol…

The NFL playoffs will begin Saturday with Buffalo visiting Houston before New England hosts Tennessee.  Sunday's action will have New Orleans battling visiting Minnesota and conclude with Philadelphia entertaining Seattle.  Baltimore, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Green Bay will enjoy a fr…