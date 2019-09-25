Northeast Hawks' volleyball players receive honors

Two members of the Northeast Community College volleyball team earned conference recognition for their efforts on the court last week, it was announced by the ICCAC on Wednesday.
Elley Beaver (Columbus, Neb.) led the Hawks offensively and was named ICCAC DII Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She finished with double-digit kills in four of the five matches. She had 15 kills against Neosho Community College and Waubonsee Community College. Beaver also managed 10 against No. 11 Cowley County Community College and 12 against No. 5 Highland Community College.
Caitlin Kumm (Osmond, Neb.) was named ICCAC DII Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after playing in five matches. In three games against ranked competition, she averaged 18 digs per game and 4.9 per set. She had her best performance of the year with 28 digs against Waubonsee. She sits in ninth-place in the conference with a total of 251 digs on the season.
The Hawks (10-8, 3-0 ICCAC) square off with Kirkwood Community College at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.