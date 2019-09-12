Northeast Hawks volleyball outlasts Southeastern CC of Iowa in five sets

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team improved to 6-5 on the season last night after outlasting Southeastern Community College of Iowa at home in five sets.

Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-15, 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11.

Northeast 25-25-21-20-15

Southeastern 15-12-25-25-11

Leaders in...

Kills: elley Beaver-19, Megan Wehrbein-14

Blocks: Hannah Heppner-3, Carly Hirsch-3

Ace serves: Caitlin Kumm-2, Carly Hirsch-2

Digs: Josie Sanger-34, Elley Beaver-23, MaKayla Davidson-15, Jamie Bonifas-15, Caitlin Kumm-14

Assists: Jamie Bonifas-32, Josie Sanger-8

