Northeast Hawks volleyball loses three set home match to NIACC of Iowa

The Northeast Community College volleyball team had a tough time getting in sync on Saturday afternoon, falling to North Iowa Area Community College, 14-25, 20-25 and 20-25 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The first set didn’t go as planned for the Hawks (3-11, 3-11 ICCAC), tallying just 14 points. The Trojans put the pressure on in the final two sets, holding the Hawks to under 20 points in each set.
Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) and Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) had 10 kills each, while Christensen pitched in 11 digs. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) chipped in 25 assists and 11 digs, while Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) had 11 digs.
The Hawks visit Des Moines Area Community College at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Boone, Iowa.