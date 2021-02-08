Northeast Hawks volleyball looks to turn season around after slow start

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 1-4 on the season after dropping two matches at home last week. 

They lost a 3-0 match last Tuesday to NJCAA 5th ranked in Division II Iowa Central and then fell 3-1 to 14th ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa on Thursday.  This season, Northeast has beaten Iowa Lakes and then lost four consecutive to North Iowa Area, Hawkeye, Iowa Central, and Indian Hills.  Northeast returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Iowa Falls to play 1-5 Ellsworth Community College at 7:00.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 8, 2021

Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating.  The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory.  Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in a game heard on Newstalk WJ…

Northeast Hawks women's basketball earns road win at Central CC

Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) and Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) each had a double-double on Saturday afternoon to help the Northeast Community women’s basketball team pick-up a 75-64 victory over Central Community College at the Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus, Neb. 