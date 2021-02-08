Northeast Hawks volleyball looks to turn season around after slow start

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 1-4 on the season after dropping two matches at home last week.
They lost a 3-0 match last Tuesday to NJCAA 5th ranked in Division II Iowa Central and then fell 3-1 to 14th ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa on Thursday. This season, Northeast has beaten Iowa Lakes and then lost four consecutive to North Iowa Area, Hawkeye, Iowa Central, and Indian Hills. Northeast returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Iowa Falls to play 1-5 Ellsworth Community College at 7:00.