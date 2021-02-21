Northeast Hawks volleyball falls in four sets at Southeastern CC of Iowa

The Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t capitalize on a third-set victory Saturday afternoon, dropping a road ICCAC match to Southeastern Community College, 15-25, 20-25, 25-19 and 16-25 in West Burlington, Iowa.
Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) led the Hawks (3-9, 2-8 ICCAC) with nine kills and 16 digs. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) added 21 assists and 13 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) tallied 20 digs, while Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) had 14 digs. Kinsey Skillstad (North Platte, Neb.) chipped in 13 digs.
The Hawks visit Iowa Central Community College for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.