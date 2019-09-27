Northeast Hawks volleyball falls at Indian Hills Community College

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped a four-set match in Ottumwa, Iowa to Indian Hills Community College of Iowa yesterday. Scores of the match had Indian Hills winning 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20. The Hawks drop to 11-9 on the season.
Northeast 25-16-14-20
Indian hills 21-25-25-25
Leaders..
Kills: Caitlin Orton-14, Brianna Bauer-11
Blocks: Elley Beaver-1, Carly Hirsch-1, Hannah Heppner-1, Brian Bauer-1
Ace serves: Jamie Bonifas-1, MaKayla Davidson-1
Digs: Josie Sanger-21, MaKayla Davidson-18, Caitlin Kumm-12, Elley Beaver-11
Assists: Jamie Bonifas-34