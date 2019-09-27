Northeast Hawks volleyball falls at Indian Hills Community College

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped a four-set match in Ottumwa, Iowa to Indian Hills Community College of Iowa yesterday.  Scores of the match had Indian Hills winning 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20.  The Hawks drop to 11-9 on the season.

Northeast 25-16-14-20

Indian hills 21-25-25-25

Leaders..

Kills: Caitlin Orton-14, Brianna Bauer-11

Blocks: Elley Beaver-1, Carly Hirsch-1, Hannah Heppner-1, Brian Bauer-1

Ace serves: Jamie Bonifas-1, MaKayla Davidson-1

Digs: Josie Sanger-21, MaKayla Davidson-18, Caitlin Kumm-12, Elley Beaver-11

Assists: Jamie Bonifas-34

Tags

In other news

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad defeated Pierce last night in three sets.  Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.  They improve to 12-5 on the year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 27, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 27, 2019

The University of Nebraska will announce plans for a new football facility today, the Omaha World-Herald has learned.  The announcement will be made at East Stadium Plaza at 1:30.  The new facility is expected to have a price tag well over $100 million and will be built where the Ed Weir tra…