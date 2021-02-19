Northeast Hawks volleyball earns wins over Southwestern CC & Iowa Lakes CC at home triangular

The Northeast Community College volleyball team got back in the win column on Thursday night, defeating Southwestern Community College, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-17. The Hawks (3-8, 2-7 ICCAC) toppled Iowa Lakes Community College, 25-9, 25-21 and 25-19 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

 

Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) led the Hawks with nine kills. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) tallied 20 assists, eight digs and four blocks. Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) added 14 digs, while Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) had 13 digs. Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) pitched in seven kills on 13 attempts, while adding five ace serves.  

 

In the win over the Lakers, Hirsch had nine kills and five blocks. Bonifas added 20 assists, eight digs and four blocks. Kapales and Christensen recorded 18 and 14 digs, respectively. 

 

The Hawks hit the road to square off with Southeastern Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday in West Burlington, Iowa.

