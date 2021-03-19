Northeast Hawks volleyball drops road match at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Community College volleyball team had a tough time holding off Iowa Western Community College in ICCAC play on Thursday night, falling 25-17, 25-8 and 25-12 at the Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The Hawks (7-13, 6-12 ICCAC) held strong in the first match, tallying eight kills as a team. Iowa Western picked up the pace defensively, allowing the Hawks to score less than 15 points in the final two sets.
Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) tallied six kills. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) added 12 assists, while Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) had 21 digs.
The Hawks host Hawkeye Community College in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.