Northeast Hawks volleyball drops opening round match to Grand Rapids CC of Michigan at NJCAA Division II National Tournament

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball squad dropped their opening round match of the National Tournament to Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan 3-0 at Charleston, West Virginia. 

Scores of the match had the tenth-seeded Raiders sweeping the seventh-seeded Hawks 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.  Grand Rapids improves to 31-6 while Northeast falls to 21-17.  No stats were available at present time.  Northeast will face 21-6 Montgomery Community College of Maryland in a consolation match at 9:00 CDT on Friday.

Wayne State football players receive honors

            Four players from the Wayne State College football team were named to the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime.  George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game …

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State outscored Concordia University 51-34 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures as the Wildcat men’s basketball team recorded a 92-70 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 