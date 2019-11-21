Northeast Hawks volleyball drops opening round match to Grand Rapids CC of Michigan at NJCAA Division II National Tournament

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball squad dropped their opening round match of the National Tournament to Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan 3-0 at Charleston, West Virginia.
Scores of the match had the tenth-seeded Raiders sweeping the seventh-seeded Hawks 25-23, 25-18, 25-23. Grand Rapids improves to 31-6 while Northeast falls to 21-17. No stats were available at present time. Northeast will face 21-6 Montgomery Community College of Maryland in a consolation match at 9:00 CDT on Friday.