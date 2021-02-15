Northeast Hawks volleyball drops matches to Kirkwood of Iowa & Central CC at home triangular

The Northeast Community College volleyball team was unable to pick-up two wins on its home court on Sunday, falling to No. 7 Kirkwood Community College, 29-27, 12-25, 23-25 and 22-25. The Hawks (1-8, 1-7 ICCAC) also fell in four sets to Central Community College, 13-25, 23-25, 25-17 and 20-25 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
In the loss to the Eagles, Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) had 16 kills and 11 digs. Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) added 13 kills and 13 digs, while Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) had 33 assists and 24 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) chipped in 23 digs and Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) tallied 21 digs and seven kills.
In the finale against the Raiders, Hirsch recorded 11 kills and Weber had nine. Bonifas added 28 assists and 11 digs, while Kapales and Christensen pitched in 24 and 13 digs, respectively.
The Hawks hit the road to face Iowa Lakes Community College at 7 p.m. Tuesday in ICCAC action in Estherville, Iowa.