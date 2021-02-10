Northeast Hawks volleyball drops match at Ellsworth CC of Iowa

The Northeast Community College volleyball team had a tough time overcoming its own mistakes on Tuesday night, falling to Ellsworth Community College, 19-25, 25-16, 18-25 and 20-25 in Iowa Falls, Iowa. 

 

The Hawks (1-5, 1-5 ICCAC) evened the score after taking the second set, but was held to under 20 points in the final two sets. The Hawks tallied 17 hitting errors in the third and fourth sets, allowing the Panthers to capitalize. 

 

Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) tallied 13 kills and nine digs. Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) added 12 kills and 21 digs, while Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) had 12 kills and 12 digs. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) recorded 32 assists and 11 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) chipped in 25 digs and Kinsey Skillstad (North Platte, Neb.) had 10 digs. 

 

The Hawks battle Des Moines Area Community College at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

