Northeast Hawks volleyball drops home match to Indian Hills CC

The Northeast Community College volleyball team took a one set lead over No. 14 NJCAA DI Indian Hills Community College, but could not overcome the Warriors’ powerful offensive attack on Thursday.
The Hawks (1-4, 1-4 ICCAC), fell in four sets, 25-21, 25-27, 19-25 and 17-25 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Northeast was clicking on all cylinders in the first set, muscling its way to victory. The Hawks put up a strong fight in the second set, but could not take the two-set lead as the Warriors hammered back-to-back kills to finish the rally. Indian Hills went back to work in the final two sets, pressuring the Hawks into unforced errors and holding them to under 20 points in both sets.
Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) led the Hawks with 13 kills and 18 digs, while Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) had nine kills and 14 digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) tallied 19 digs and Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) added 27 assists and 17 digs.
“We played better today, but our serve-receive struggled against a powerful Indian Hills team,” head coach Amanda Schultze said. “We need to get back to work and work on us and what we are capable of doing, including the fundamentals.”
The Hawks hit the road to face Ellsworth Community College at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Iowa Falls, Iowa.