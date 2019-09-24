Northeast Hawks volleyball coming off 2-2 weekend as they get ready for another roadtrip

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 10-8 on the season after splitting four matches at 2-2 over the weekend.
On Friday they beat Neosho 3-1 and then lost to Cowley 3-0. On Saturday, Northeast topped Waubonsee 3-1 and lost to Highland 3-1. This season the Hawks have beaten Cloud County of Kansas, Central of Columbus twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Williston State of North Dakota, Iowa Lakes, Southeastern of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Neosho of Kansas, and Waubonsee of Illinois. Northeast returns to action this week when they visit 13-6 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood of Iowa on Wednesday night and 16-2 twelfth ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa on Thursday.