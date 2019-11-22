Northeast Hawks volleyball bounces back with 3-0 consolation win over Montgomery of Maryland in NJCAA Division II National Tournament

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball team defeated Montgomery Community College of Maryland 3-0 in a consolation match of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia today. 

Scores of the match had the seventh-seeded 22-17 Hawks winning 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.  Brianna Bauer recorded 16 kills, MaKayla Davidson had 35 assists, and Josie Sanger led three players in double figures in digs with 19.  Northeast will face 22-7 Gulf Coast State of Florida in another consolation match at 3:30 this afternoon.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 22, 2019

