Northeast Hawks softball swept in road doubleheader at North Iowa Area CC
The Northeast Community College softball team fell in a doubleheader today in Mason City, Iowa.  Scores had North Iowa Area Community College winning 8-0 & 11-3.
 

Game 1:

Taylor Nicolay: 1-3
Brianna Aguilera: 1-3
Chantel Julian: 1-3, 2B
 
Game 2: 
Aguilera: 2-3, R
Greta Lindberg: 1-3, R, 3 RBI, HR
 
The Hawks (7-11, 1-5 ICCAC) visit Iowa Western Community College for a doubleheader at 2 and 4 PM Wednesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

