Northeast Hawks softball swept in doubleheader by Kirkwood CC

The Northeast Community College softball team couldn’t hold off No. 8 Kirkwood Community College on Sunday, falling in an ICCAC doubleheader, 21-4 and 9-4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

 

The Hawks (10-22, 4-16 ICCAC) answered first in Game 1, taking a 1-0 lead, but the Eagles went right to work in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs. Kirkwood followed with eight more runs in the bottom of the second to put the game of reach for the Hawks. 

 

Chantel Julian (Roseville, Calif.) went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) went 2-for-2 with a home run and Abby Balfour (Nebraska City, Neb.) added a solo homer. 

 

In Game 2, the Hawks managed to take a 3-2 lead after two innings, but the Eagles answered with eight runs in the bottom of the third to keep the Hawks searching for answers. 

 

Jade Koch (Norfolk, Neb.) was 2-for-3 with a walk, while Julian had a hit, two runs and a walk. 

 

The Hawks and Eagles are back on the diamond for a doubleheader tomorrow at 12 p.m. in Cedar Rapids. 

 

