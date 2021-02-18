Northeast Hawks softball splits two games to start season

The Northeast Community College softball team was finally able to get back on the field after a 347-day layoff.
The Hawks (1-1) downed North Platte Community College, 12-3 in six innings, before falling to McCook Community College, 13-8 at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, S.D.
Northeast quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back as starting pitcher Kierra Stewart (Dodge, Neb.) kept the Knights’ bats in check for much of the game. Stewart tossed a complete game, allowing only two earned runs off eight hits, while striking out seven batters and walking one.
Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) came up big for the Hawks when it mattered the most, going 4-for-4 with five RBI, a home run and a run. Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and a double.
In the final game of the afternoon, the Hawks couldn’t rally from a 6-0 deficit, despite scoring three runs in the fifth inning. Maggie Berryman (Norfolk, Neb.) crushed her first home run of the season, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs, a double and a home run. Alondra Martinez (Grand Island, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Taylor Nicolay (Nebraska City, Neb.) went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Alyssa Turner (Columbus, Neb.) added two hits in the loss.
Sydney Schmitz (Nebraska City, Neb.) was tagged with the loss after tossing two innings, allowing six earned runs off five hits, while striking out one and walking two batters.
The Hawks have a quick turnaround as they square off with McCook at 9:30 a.m., followed by a battle with North Platte at 11:30 a.m. in Aberdeen.