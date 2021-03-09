Northeast Hawks softball splits twinbill with Mt. Marty JV

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Monday afternoon. The Hawks (4-6) fell in the first game of a doubleheader against Mount Marty University JV, 14-13, before taking the final game, 12-2 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
The Hawks recorded six runs in the bottom of the first, but managed to allow seven runs in the top of the second. Northeast responded with four runs in the bottom of the third and slowly began to chip away at the MMU JV lead. The Hawks were able to tie the game at 11 after Vada Kruse (Norfolk, Neb.) singled, allowing Chantel Julian (Roseville, Calif.) to score.
Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) belted a home run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks’ bats went quiet the rest of the way.
Kruse went 3-for-4 with four RBI, a double and a run. Taylor Nicolay (Nebraska City, Neb.) added three hits and two runs, while Alyssa Turner (Columbus, Neb.) Julian each had a double. Kierra Stewart (Dodge, Neb.) was dealt the loss after tossing one and two-thirds innings, allowing five earned runs off four hits, while striking out two batters and walking a pair.
The Hawks took care of business in the finale, jumping out to an 8-1 lead after two innings. Aguilera went to work as she had an RBI single in the bottom of the third and finished the game with a two RBI double to end the game in five innings.
Aguilera went 3-for-3 with four RBI, two runs a double and a home run. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a home run and a run. Maggie Berryman (Norfolk, Neb.) had two hits and two RBI, including a double. Kruse and Lauryn Cardenas (Gothenburg, Neb.) also had two hits, while Cardenas crossed home plate three times. Lindberg grabbed the win, throwing five innings, allowing an earned run off two hits. She walked seven batters and struck out four.
The Hawks welcome Central Community College for a non-conference doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on March 16 in Norfolk.