Northeast Hawks softball splits road doubleheader with North Iowa Area CC

The Northeast Community College softball team split a doubleheader on Saturday in Mason City, Iowa against North Iowa Area Community College in ICCAC action.
The Hawks (7-9, 1-3 ICCAC) dropped the first game, 12-7 before taking the second game 12-10 in eight innings.
In Game One, the Hawks allowed five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that proved to be the difference. Taylor Nicolay (Nebraska City, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, a walk and an RBI. Alondra Martinez (Grand Island, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) added two hits, while Chantel Julian (Roseville, Calif.) had two hits, including a double.
The Hawks managed to hang strong in the final game of the afternoon. Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) hit a double that scored the go-ahead run for the Hawks to grab the extra-inning win. Lindberg went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run, including a home run. Martinez, Aguilera and Alyssa Turner (Columbus, Neb.) each had two hits in the win.
The Hawks battle the Trojans in a doubleheader beginning at 12 p.m. tomorrow in Mason City.