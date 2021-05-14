Northeast Hawks softball players receive honors from ICCAC

Brianna Aguilera of the Northeast Community College softball team was named Second Team All-Region by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. 

The sophomore from Pierce, whose freshman year was cut short due COVID-19, rebounded well in 2021.  This year, Aguilera tallied a .398 batting average in 176 at-bats.  She also had 36 runs and 37 RBI, including 14 doubles and five home runs.  Aguilera had a .454 on-base percentage and her slugging percentage was .563.  Receiving honorable mention accolades include Columbus’ Alyssa Turner, Tekemah’s Greta Lindberg, Nebraska City’s Taylor Nicolay, and California’s Chantel Julian.  The Hawks finished with a 10-48 record.

