Northeast Hawks softball falls at home in doubleheader sweep by Iowa Central CC

The Northeast Community College softball team couldn’t overcome the highly potent offense of Iowa Central Community College, falling in an ICCAC doubleheader, 23-3 and 20-0 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks (10-26, 4-19 ICCAC) allowed 11 runs in the first three innings, but managed to add three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Tritons answered by adding eight runs in the top of the fifth. 

 

Alyssa Turner (Columbus, Neb.) went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Morgan Haner (Sterling, Neb.) was 2-for-3 with a run. Kierra Stewart (Dodge, Neb.) took the loss, tossing five innings, while allowing 10 earned runs off 18 hits. She walked five batters and struck out three. 

 

The Hawks were blanked in the second game and received a hit from Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) in the loss. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) was the losing pitcher of record, tossing three and two-thirds innings, allowing nine earned runs off 11 hits. She walked three and struck out one. 

 

The Hawks hit the road to face Iowa Lakes Community College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday in Estherville, Iowa.

