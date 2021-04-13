Northeast Hawks softball endures sweep to Kirkwood CC

The Northeast Community College softball team took a 4-3 lead over No. 8 Kirkwood Community College in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday, but it wasn’t enough. 

 

The Eagles fought back to take Game 1, 10-8 and Game 2, 10-0 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

 

Jade Koch (Norfolk, Neb.) hit a three-run home run in the top of the third to give the Hawks (10-24, 4-18 ICCAC) a 4-3 lead, but the lead didn’t last long as the Eagles answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. 

 

Koch went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a home run in Game 1. Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) was 2-for-4 with two runs. 

 

It was all Kirkwood in Game 2 as they rushed out to an 8-0 lead after two innings. 

 

Abby Balfour (Nebraska City, Neb.) had a double in the loss. 

 

The Hawks host Iowa Central Community College for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107.  Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 27 points, twelve rebounds, and eight assists.  Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,78…

Wayne State women's golf finishes fourth at Wildcat Classic

Wayne State women's golf finishes fourth at Wildcat Classic

The Wayne State women’s golf team placed fourth with a two-day score of 665 at the Wildcat Classic that concluded today in windy, cold conditions at the Wayne Country Club, after enjoying near perfect conditions on Sunday where the Wildcats set a new school record shooting a 323, the Wildcat…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship.  Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris.  A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brillia…