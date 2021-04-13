Northeast Hawks softball endures sweep to Kirkwood CC

The Northeast Community College softball team took a 4-3 lead over No. 8 Kirkwood Community College in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday, but it wasn’t enough.
The Eagles fought back to take Game 1, 10-8 and Game 2, 10-0 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jade Koch (Norfolk, Neb.) hit a three-run home run in the top of the third to give the Hawks (10-24, 4-18 ICCAC) a 4-3 lead, but the lead didn’t last long as the Eagles answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Koch went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a home run in Game 1. Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) was 2-for-4 with two runs.
It was all Kirkwood in Game 2 as they rushed out to an 8-0 lead after two innings.
Abby Balfour (Nebraska City, Neb.) had a double in the loss.
The Hawks host Iowa Central Community College for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.