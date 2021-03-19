Northeast Hawks softball endures doubleheader sweep at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Community College softball team ran into a roadblock on Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Iowa Western Community College took both games of an ICCAC doubleheader, 13-0 and 10-1 at Ta-Ha- Zouka Park.
The Hawks (6-8, 0-2 ICCAC) only accounted for three hits in the first game as Taylor Nicolay (Nebraska City, Neb.), Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) and Abby Balfour (Nebraska City, Neb.) each had one.
Iowa Western was held to only a run in the first inning and two in the second, before they exploded for 10 in the fourth.
Kierra Stewart (Dodge, Neb.) was tagged with the loss, tossing five innings, allowing four earned runs off five hits. Stewart struck out three batters and walked two.
The Hawks scored a run in the bottom of the third, thanks to a homerun from Abby Balfour (Nebraska City, Neb.) The Reivers added four runs in the top of the fourth to keep the Hawks searching for answers.
Nicolay went 2-for-3, while Balfour had a home run. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) took the loss after throwing three innings, while allowing four earned runs off five hits. Lindberg walked two and struck out one.
The Hawks hit the road to face North Iowa Area Community College in an ICCAC doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mason City, Iowa.