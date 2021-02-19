Northeast Hawks softball drops two games in South Dakota

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Thursday. The Hawks (1-3) fell to McCook Community College, 19-18, before dropping the final game of the road trip to North Platte Community College, 5-3 at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, S.D. 

 

The Hawks’ bats came alive in the first inning, tallying eight runs as they sent 12 batters to the plate. McCook began to slowly chip away in the third inning, but the Hawks wouldn’t go down without a fight. Maggie Berryman (Norfolk, Neb.) crushed a home run in the top of the third that kept the Hawks alive. Later in the inning, Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) smacked a grand slam home run, but it wasn’t enough. Brianna Aguilera (Pierce, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Taylor Nicolay (Nebraska City, Neb.), Morgan Haner (Sterling, Neb.) and Vada Kruse (Norfolk, Neb.) each had two hits. 

 

In the loss to North Platte, the Hawks were unable to get a run on the scoreboard until the top of the third inning when Lindberg singled up the middle to bring home Alyssa Turner (Columbus, Neb.). Berryman put the Hawks within striking distance with a two-run shot over the left-field fence. Unfortunately, the game was called due to time limits. 

 

The Hawks visit Central Community College for a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 in Columbus, Neb.

 

