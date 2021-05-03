Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep Scott CC of Iowa

Julius Schwendt (Alpenrod, Germany) tallied two goals for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer team on Sunday as the Hawks (5-6, 5-6 ICCAC) topped Scott Community College, 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Cael Wiederin (Norfolk, Neb.) put the Hawks on the scoreboard first, thanks to an assist from Sam Holland (London, England) Schwendt tallied the next two goals, before David Evans Jr. (Lakewood, Colo.) tallied the final goal in the first half for the Hawks. Jyson Breitbarth (Hilo, Hawaii) tallied eight saves in the net.
The Hawks battle North Iowa Area Community College at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.
Five goals in the first half propelled the No. 16 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team to victory on Sunday, toppling Scott Community College, 5-0 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (8-2-1, 8-2-1 ICCAC) received it first goal from Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.), while Emily Hughes (Brighton, Colo.) followed with back-to-back goals, thanks to assists from Pedroza. Sara Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) later found the back of the net in the 26th-minute. She scored again 11 minutes later to cap the Hawks’ scoring.
The Hawks hope to continue their win streak when they welcome North Iowa Area Community College for a 3 p.m. match on Wednesday in Norfolk.