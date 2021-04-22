Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep home-team North Iowa Area CC
In other news
Winona State used rallies in both games to come-from-behind for a 6-2 and 11-6 Northern Sun Conference baseball sweep over Wayne State College Wednesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.
Freshman Makenna Taake had a second place finish in the long jump while freshman Megan Hansen placed in two events for the Wayne State women’s track and field team Wednesday afternoon and evening at the South Dakota Twilight Invite held at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion, South Dakota.
The Northeast Hawks men's and women's soccer teams won their matches yesterday in Mason City, Iowa over North Iowa Area CC. The Northeast men earned a 2-1 overtime victory to improve to 3-4 on the season. The Northeast women shutout North Iowa Area CC 3-0 to improve to 4-2-1 on the year.
Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) went 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs to power the Northeast Community College baseball team to a 16-6 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Iowa Central Community College on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the 95th annual Norfolk Track & Field Invitational is held starting at 1:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Braxton Brockhaus of the Creighton boys golf team.
Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last night, improving to the NBA-best road record 19-7. Joel Embiid had 38 points and 17 rebounds. He heaved a full court shot at the horn that rattle…
Three Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Team.
Mason Miller, a 6’9 forward from Tennessee, has signed a letter-of-intent with the Creighton men's basketball program.