Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep home-team North Iowa Area CC
The Northeast Hawks men's and women's soccer teams won their matches yesterday in Mason City, Iowa over North Iowa Area CC.  The Northeast men earned a 2-1 overtime victory to improve to 3-4 on the season.  The Northeast women shutout North Iowa Area CC 3-0 to improve to 4-2-1 on the year.
 
Men’s soccer-
Score OT:
Northeast 2
NIACC 1
 
Score at half:
Northeast 0
NIACC 0
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 5 (3)
NIACC 13 (7)
 
Goals (assist):
81:00 Breno Neves (Hugo Santos) 
OT 93:00 Conner Bickford (Hugo Santos)
 
Saves:
Jyson Breitbarth 4
 
Big win for the guys! NIACC scored first in the 79:00 minute. Our guys came back and evened it up in the 81:00 minute. It went into OT, and we were able to get the golden goal 3 minutes into the first OT. 
 
Women’s soccer-
Score:
Northeast 3
NIACC 0
 
Score at half:
Northeast 2
NIACC 0
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 5 (4)
NIACC 8 (6)
 
Goals (assist):
4:00 Naomi Pedroza (Brianna Mendias)
10:00 Naomi Pedroza (Madi Foutz)
52:00 Jonatha Tighe (Frida Aguilar-Ximello) 
 
Saves:
Mackenzie Byrnes 6
 
NIACC made us work for it. I am glad we scored early and fast, that carried us to the win. NIACC did a great job at controlling the play. We got a bit unorganized at times so we will need to do better as we play forward. We got the win and that is what matters most. 
 
Next matches: Saturday at Southeastern in Burlington, IA

Winona State used rallies in both games to come-from-behind for a 6-2 and 11-6 Northern Sun Conference baseball sweep over Wayne State College Wednesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. 

