Northeast Hawks soccer teams drop matches at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams endured sweeps yesterday at Iowa Western Community College.  The women lost 3-0 to drop to 8-2 on the season while the men fell 11-0 to drop to 2-8 on the year.

Women’s Final:

Northeast 0

#13 Iowa Western 3

Score at half:

Northeast 0

#13 Iowa Western 0

Saves:

MacKenzie Byrnes 5

Shots:

Northeast 5

Iowa Western 11

I was happy with our play in the first half. I felt we moved the ball and took some chances. In the second half Iowa Western played more composed and under control than we did. They have a strong attack and we couldn’t hold them out. 

Next match is Thursday at Concordia against their JV. 

Men’s Final:

Northeast 0

#5 Iowa Western 11

Score at half:

Northeast 0

#5 Iowa Western 1

Saves:

Ivan Castillo 6

Jorge Trejo 3

Shots on goal:

Northeast 0

Iowa Western 20

We played a good first half defensively and even got some good options going forward. The second half was completely different. Iowa Western was attacking in numbers and we couldn’t close the space down fast enough. Once the first couple goals went in there was no stopping the rest. Iowa Western is a very good team. 

Next match is at home Saturday vs. Hawkeye. 

In other news

Wayne State volleyball tops Augustana in four sets

Wayne State volleyball tops Augustana in four sets

#17 Wayne State used a balanced attack with three players over 10 kills as the Wildcats topped Augustana 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 in the 14th annual Pack the House/Black Out Night sponsored by the WSC SPORTS Club at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Tuesday evening. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Washington Nationals have claimed a wild-card spot and are a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the first National League wild card after sweeping a pair from the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1 and 6-5.  Anthony Rendon leads the majors with 124 RBIs after contributing a pair of sacrifice flies…