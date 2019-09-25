Northeast Hawks soccer teams drop matches at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams endured sweeps yesterday at Iowa Western Community College. The women lost 3-0 to drop to 8-2 on the season while the men fell 11-0 to drop to 2-8 on the year.
Women’s Final:
Northeast 0
#13 Iowa Western 3
Score at half:
Northeast 0
#13 Iowa Western 0
Saves:
MacKenzie Byrnes 5
Shots:
Northeast 5
Iowa Western 11
I was happy with our play in the first half. I felt we moved the ball and took some chances. In the second half Iowa Western played more composed and under control than we did. They have a strong attack and we couldn’t hold them out.
Next match is Thursday at Concordia against their JV.
Men’s Final:
Northeast 0
#5 Iowa Western 11
Score at half:
Northeast 0
#5 Iowa Western 1
Saves:
Ivan Castillo 6
Jorge Trejo 3
Shots on goal:
Northeast 0
Iowa Western 20
We played a good first half defensively and even got some good options going forward. The second half was completely different. Iowa Western was attacking in numbers and we couldn’t close the space down fast enough. Once the first couple goals went in there was no stopping the rest. Iowa Western is a very good team.
Next match is at home Saturday vs. Hawkeye.