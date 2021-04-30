The Northeast Hawks soccer teams swept Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota on the road yesterday. The Northeast men earned an 11-0 win to improve to 4-6 on the season while the Northeast women shutout Dakota County as well 4-0. They are now 7-2-1 on the year.
Northeast Hawks soccer sweep Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota
- Joe Tjaden
-
-
- Comments
In other news
The Norfolk High baseball dropped a 10-0 home decision yesterday to Lincoln Pius X. The Panthers fall to 10-16 on the season. The Norfolk JV also lost their game to Pius 11-7.
The 27th annual Norfolk Track & Field Classic was held yesterday at Johnny Carson Field.
The Norfolk High boys golf team took part in yesterday’s Capital City Invitational at Lincoln’s Pioneers Golf Course.
The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team earned a 4-1 home win over Schuyler yesterday to improve to 2-7 on the season. Their goals came courtesy of Chloe Spence, Madeline Becker, Kalea Fischer, and Shaya Raeside.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has reiterated that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. ESPN reported yesterday in the hours leading up to the NFL Draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Gutekunst said in a statement released by the …
The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team competed in today’s Humphrey St. Francis Invitational at Steepleview Golf Course.
The Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad participated in today’s Columbus Lakeview Invite at Elks Country Club.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Ryan Kramer of the Boone Central track & field team.