Northeast Hawks soccer sweep Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams swept Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota on the road yesterday.  The Northeast men earned an 11-0 win to improve to 4-6 on the season while the Northeast women shutout Dakota County as well 4-0.  They are now 7-2-1 on the year.

Men’s Soccer
Score:
Northeast 11
Dakota County 0
 
Score at half:
Northeast 6
Dakota County 0
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 34 (21)
Dakota County 5 (4)
 
Goals (assist):
:29 Julius Schwendt (Hugo Santos) 
10:00 Hugo Santos (David Evans)
15:00 Conner Bickford (Hugo Santos)
17:00 Hugo Santos (Sam Holland)
37:00 Hugo Santos (Andrei Soares)
42:00 Andrei Soares (Carlos Jimenez)
61:00 Cael Wiederin (Connor Bickford)
63:00 Mano Veldt (Conner Bickford) 
67:00 Hugo Santos (Conner Bickford)
71:00 Dakota County own goal
88:00 Jeremy Dreher (David Evans)
 
Saves:
Jyson Breitbarth 4
 
Our guys seem to be going on all cylinders right now. Hopefully we can continue this play going into our final three games of the regular season. 
 
 
Women’s Soccer 
Score:
Northeast 4
Dakota County 0
 
Score at half:
Northeast 3
Dakota County 0
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 32 (23)
Dakota County 2 (2) 
 
Goals (assist):
14:00 Naomi Pedroza (Frida Aguilar-Ximello) 
25:00 Naomi Pedroza (Londyn Cacciacarne) 
29:00 Brianna Mendias (Jonatha Tighe)
72:00 Frida Aguilar-Ximello (Naomi Pedroza) 
 
Saves:
Mackenzie Byrnes 2
 
We are playing some good soccer right now. We have some tough games coming up in the next three, so I am happy they will be at home. 
 
Next match - at home Sunday vs. Scott

