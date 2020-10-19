Northeast Hawks soccer schedules released for spring

Coming off its best season in program history, the Northeast women’s soccer team will play 14 matches beginning on April 2 when they visit Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

On the men’s side, the Hawks will also play in 14 matches beginning on April 2 and hope to see improvement from start to finish with a young and talented field of players.  The National Junior College Athletic Association announced on July 15 that all athletic contests were being moved from the fall to the spring, due to COVID-19.  The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) changed the conference format for this spring to include every conference opponent playing each other twice throughout the season.  All conference games will count towards each teams’ conference record. 

Men’s Schedule: 

Apr. 2  at Iowa Western CC     1 PM 

Apr. 7  at Iowa Central CC       1 PM 

Apr. 10 vs. Indian Hills CC       1 PM 

Apr. 13 vs. Iowa Lakes CC        1 PM 

Apr. 15 at Hawkeye CC            1 PM 

Apr. 17 at Scott CC                   1 PM 

Apr. 19 vs. Dakota CTC            1 PM 

Apr. 21 at. North Iowa Area CC 1 PM 

Apr. 24 vs. Southeastern CC      1 PM 

Apr. 27 vs. Hawkeye CC           1 PM 

Apr. 29 at Dakota CTC             1 PM 

May 2  vs. Scott CC                 1 PM 

May 5  vs. North Iowa Area     1 PM 

May 8  at Southeastern CC       1 PM 

 

Women’s Schedule: 

Apr. 2  at Iowa Western CC      3 PM 

Apr. 7  at Iowa Central CC       3 PM 

Apr. 10 vs. Indian Hills CC       3 PM 

Apr. 13 vs. Iowa Lakes CC        3 PM 

Apr. 15 at Hawkeye CC            3 PM 

Apr. 17 at Scott CC                   3 PM 

Apr. 19 vs. Dakota CTC            3 PM 

Apr. 21 at. North Iowa Area CC 3 PM 

Apr. 24 vs. Southeastern CC      3 PM 

Apr. 27 vs. Hawkeye CC           3 PM 

Apr. 29 at Dakota CTC             3 PM 

May 2  vs. Scott CC                 3 PM 

May 5  vs. North Iowa Area     3 PM 

May 8  at Southeastern CC       3 PM 

