Northeast Hawks' Moore is ICCAC Division I Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Former Norfolk High standout Kyla Moore was named the ICCAC Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Moore shined during the opening week of the Northeast season. The hometown star averaged 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 57% from the field to help the Hawks rattle off five-straight wins. Moore also grabbed 14 rebounds and 15 assists on the week in wins over Northeastern, Cloud County, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central and Midland JV. Northeast heads north to compete in the North Dakota State College of Science Classic this weekend. They will face Lake Region State College at 1:00 on Friday and North Dakota State College of Science at 3:00 on Saturday in Wahpeton, N.D.