Northeast Hawks' Moore & Botaletto honored by ICCAC

Northeast Hawks basketball’s Kyla Moore and baseball’s Derek Botaletto were named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and the DII Baseball Player of the Week respectively. 

Moore tallied 20 points and two steals against Southeast Community College last Wednesday and 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals against Marshalltown last Saturday to help the Hawks stay unbeaten at home in 2020.  She is also the conference leading scorer at 16.6 points per game through 26 games.  Botaletto started his sophomore season off on a high note.  He went 10-21 for a .480 batting average in Northeast’s first eight games.  Half of his hits went for extra bases as he had three doubles and two triples.  Botaletto, a Western Illinois commit, accumulated seven runs scored and drove in three, while tallying a .581 on-base percentage.

