Northeast Hawks men's soccer shuts out Dakota County Technical College

Hugo Santos (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) set the tone early for the Northeast Community men’s team on Monday. 

 

After scoring five goals on Saturday, Santos tallied three in a 4-0 win over Dakota County Technical College on a cold and windy afternoon in Norfolk. 

 

Santos scored the first two goals for the Hawks (2-4, 2-4 ICCAC) to give the home team a 2-0 advantage at halftime. In the 69th-minute of the second half, Samuel Holland (London, England) found the back of the net, while Santos tallied his third goal in the 76th-minute. The Hawks outshot the Blue Knights, 14-3. 

 

The Hawks are back in action at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a match against North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa.

